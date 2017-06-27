Clubs in India reek of British Raj, have aversion not just to Khasi but most things Indian

From Kolkatta to Bengaluru, clubs are discriminatory

There have been multiple instances of clubs asking guests to leave for what they deem 'inappropriate' dressing. Irrespective of the guest, there have been instances of clubs indulging in brazen elitism and discrimination. The Calcutta Club is infamous for denying entry to celebrated painter M F Husain for walking in barefoot. He was not the only celebrity to have been denied entry for not adhering to the dress code that the clubs deem fit. Music Maestro Ananda Shankar and writer Sunil Ganguly were denied entry into different clubs in Kolkatta for not adhering to dress code.