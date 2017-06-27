Clubs in India reek of British Raj, have aversion not just to Khasi but most things Indian

Massive outrage is being expressed against the Delhi Golf Club for racially discriminated against a guest from Meghalaya. Lyngdoh was asked to leave the premises for wearing the traditional Khasi outfit. But this is not the first time that clubs in India have insulted guests for wearing traditional Indian clothes. From M F Husain to N R Narayana Murthy, none have been spared by these clubs that continue to dwell in the bygone era of the British Raj.
Delhi Golf Club is not alone
On Sunday, the Delhi Golf Club displayed complete arrogance and prejudice when it termed a traditional northeastern attire as a 'maid's outfit'. A guest at the club, Tailin Lyngdoh who works as a governess for Dr Nivedita Barthakur Sondhi, an honorary health advisor to the Assam government, was asked to leave for being dressed 'differently'. Her Jenseim, a traditional Khasi attire was ridiculed and deemed a 'servant's dress'. While the nation is outraging about the incident, this would neither be the first time that clubs in India indulged in racism nor the first dress that they found faults with.
From Kolkatta to Bengaluru, clubs are discriminatory
There have been multiple instances of clubs asking guests to leave for what they deem 'inappropriate' dressing. Irrespective of the guest, there have been instances of clubs indulging in brazen elitism and discrimination. The Calcutta Club is infamous for denying entry to celebrated painter M F Husain for walking in barefoot. He was not the only celebrity to have been denied entry for not adhering to the dress code that the clubs deem fit. Music Maestro Ananda Shankar and writer Sunil Ganguly were denied entry into different clubs in Kolkatta for not adhering to dress code.
N R Narayana Murthy also not spared
The founder of Infosys and a name to reckon with in Indian IT sector N R Narayana Murthy was also not spared from the colonial cringe at clubs in India. On the festival of Deepavali, Narayana Murthy was asked to leave from The Bangalore Club for arriving in a Kurta Pyjama. The incident drew flak from noted thinkers and writers like Girish Karnad.
How Jayalalithaa ensured clubs fell in line
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa had resolved do act against clubs that barred Indian attire. An angry Jayalalithaa moved to pass a law to end this legacy of the British Raj and forced clubs to allow members wearing Dhoti. Jayalalithaa moved to enact a law against draconian club dress code after Madras Cricket Association Club denied entry to a Madras High Court judge, Justice D Hariparanthaman, for wearing a traditional south Indian dhoti.
Political giants in India can't enter clubs
Senior leaders of various political parties cannot enter clubs in India since they do not 'dress appropriately' by standards set by clubs stuck in the British Era. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, DMK chief M Karunanidhi or Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav can't enter most of the clubs across India simp;y because they always wear traditional Indian clothes. While the leaders may not be the sorts to visit clubs, should one sporting an Indian wear be stopped from entering clubs only because the club deems the outfit inappropriate?
OneIndia News