Clashes break out in Srinagar, Pakistan flag raised

Clashes broke out between security personnel and protesters in Nowhatta of Srinagar on Friday. Protesters who clashed with security personnel after Friday prayers raised Pakistan flag and shouting slogans against the forces.

Police personnel had to resort to tear gas to disperse the crowd of protesters. Masked men pelted stones at security forces and raised Pakistan flags. Several were injured in the clashes between the security personnel and protesters.

Similar clashes were witnessed on May 9 when students protested against police personnel, a day after North Kashmir witnessed tension. The severe clashes forced authorities to order the closure of educational institutions. Dozens of protesters pelted stones on Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar, disrupting traffic and normal life. Kashmir has been on the edge over the last few weeks with frequent clashes between protesters and security personnel breaking out. The participation of students in protests has come as a major concern to the government and security forces alike.

