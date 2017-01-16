CISF jawan kills self in Bengaluru airport

A CISF jawan identified as Gayakwad Suresh shot himself dead at Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday. Initial reports from the airport suggest that the man shot himself with his service rifle, a 5.56 INSAS, near gate number one of the Bengaluru airport.

"As per preliminary investigation he was going through personal tension, he had divorced his wife few weeks ago and was planning to go for another marriage.This is what his unit officer and colleagues have told us. We have booked the case and investigation is on. The FSL team has also arrived at the scene," said P S Harsha, DCP north-east Bangalore.

The CISF constable was deputed at tower seven inside the airport. Due to security reasons, the media has been restrained from entering the airport premises where Suresh is said to have committed suicide. The incident led to a short chaotic situation at the airport. The constable's body has been shifted and probe in the matter is underway.

