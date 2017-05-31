Chennai: Infosys techie's naked body found in office toilet

A naked body of an Infosys employee who has been identified as Ilayaraja Arunachalam was found inside Infosys Chennai office toilet. He was however immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Initial reports said that the 32-year-old Ilayaraja was found on a bed in the building on the Mahindra World City campus.

Ilayaraja, who lived in Tinidivanam around 120 km from Chennai, was last seen on Monday. According to police officer, Ilayaraja's body was found at around 10.45pm in the company dormitory by some of the co-workers.

Meanwhile, Ilayaraja's family have suspected a few people behind the mysterious death but howver they refused to divulge more details.

The police have registered a case after the software enginner's wife filed a complaint on Tuesday night. The police is investigating the case will be clarified only after the post-mortem.

OneIndia News