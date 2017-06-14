Centre keeping close watch over flood situation in NE: Rijiju

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Centre is keeping a close watch over the flood situation in the north-eastern states is and ready to offer all necessary help.

"The home ministry is constantly monitoring the heavy flood situations in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other states for necessary help," Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told reporters here.

The minister said the home ministry control room is monitoring the severe landslides and floods in the north-eastern states round the clock. Eight people were killed and six went missing in floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Mizoram.

Flash floods wrecked havoc at Tlabung in Mizoram's Lunglei district, while the National Highway 54, which links the state with Assam, was cut off at different places due to landslides. Guwahati witnessed massive water-logging due to incessant rains, while landslides occurred at three places in the state capital.

PTI