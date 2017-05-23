CBSE Class 12 result 2017: Scrapping moderation policy unfair, irresponsible says Delhi HC

As the date for the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 date gets closer, the Delhi High Court made a strong observation in which it said that the decision to scrap the moderation policy from this year was unfair and irresponsible. The court said that the it was unfair to scrap the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions and asked why it cannot be implemented from next year.

The court was hearing a petition by Rakesh Kumar, a parent and advocate Ashish Verma. They contended that the notification regarding the new policy is not available on the website of the CBSE.

The decision by the CBSE which comes into effect this year would have a drastic effect on students, a Bench of the Delhi High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh observed. The Bench also asked the CBSE why it could not implement the change in policy from next year as the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 is expected to be announced soon.

The court sought a response from the CBSE by Tuesday on the issue. The court observed that doing away with the moderation policy at this stage would affect students of Class 12 who have applied for admissions abroad.

Will affect students:

The petitioners contended that as part of the new policy, Class 12 students may not meet the cut-off of the Delhi University as there could be a decrease in marks by at least 15% due to CBSE's decision. It was further contended that states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have decided to implement the policy change from next year and hence the students from these states would fare better than those from Delhi and other states.

The petitioners also stated that CBSE students would also end up scoring less than the state board students. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain told the court that the Board had written to the Delhi University to give some relaxation to CBSE students, but the varsity has refused to do so.

