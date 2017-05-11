Car overturns in Jabalpur of MP, 11 dead

Jabalpur, May 11: At least eleven people were killed and fifteen others were severely injured after a car turned turtle in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the police reached the spot and launched relief operation. The deceased were shifted to a government hospital for the post-mortem and the injured were rushed for the treatment.

11 dead, 15 injured after a vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/Y0wTs7R3Vj — ANI (@ANI_news) May 11, 2017

Expressing shock over the incident, MP Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced Rs 1 lakh each to the family of the deceased, 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for the ones who were injured.

Further details are awaited.

OneIndia News