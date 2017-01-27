Can't ban cow slaughter in every state: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition that sought a ban on cow slaughter in every state. While rejecting the petition the court said that it cannot order states to enact laws banning cow slaughter.

The petitioner had claimed that cattle smuggling takes place rampantly from the states where slaughter is banned to those states where it is permitted. Hence, those states where cow slaughter is permitted by be directed to ban it the petitioner also state.

The court was however on the view that it could not issue such a blanket directive. The court said that it has already passed orders on the measures to be taken to stop illegal inter-state transportation of cattle.

OneIndia News