BJP and TMC workers clash in Cooch Behar, indulge in vandalism

Workers of the Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed at Bhetaguri under Dinhata Police Station of Cooch Behar on Saturday afternoon. Both groups accused each other of vandalism and assault.

TMC workers allegedly attacked two BJP leaders in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, vehicles vandalized. pic.twitter.com/mvSivj1eoD — ANI (@ANI_news) May 13, 2017

Clashes started after two TMC workers allegedly assaulted BJP workers and vandalised cars. BJP workers in retaliation ransacked TMC office.

The incident comes days after a person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a massive blast in the party office of TMC at Aushgram in state's Burdwan district.

OneIndia News