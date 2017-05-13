BJP and TMC workers clash in Cooch Behar, indulge in vandalism

The incident comes days after a person was killed in a blast in TMC office in Burdwan

By:
Workers of the Trinamool Congress and BJP clashed at Bhetaguri under Dinhata Police Station of Cooch Behar on Saturday afternoon. Both groups accused each other of vandalism and assault.

Clashes started after two TMC workers allegedly assaulted BJP workers and vandalised cars. BJP workers in retaliation ransacked TMC office.

The incident comes days after a person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a massive blast in the party office of TMC at Aushgram in state's Burdwan district.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tmc, bjp, west bengal, clash, cooch behar

