BJP donations three times that of other national parties combined

New Delhi, Dec 20: The total amount of donations above Rs 20,000 declared by the National Parties was Rs. 102.02 crores, from 1744 donations. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that total of Rs 76.85 crores was declared by BJP from 613 donations while the Congress declared Rs 20.42 crores from 918 donations. The donations declared by BJP is more than thrice the aggregate declared by the INC, NCP, CPI, CPM and AITC for the same period of 2015-1016.

The total donations of the national parties during 2015-16 decreased by Rs 528.67 crores, a decrease of 84%, from the previous financial year, 2014-15. NCP declared the highest decrease of 98%, from Rs 38.82 crores in 2014-15 to Rs 71 lakhs in 2015-16 while donations to BJP decreased from Rs 437.35 crores during 2014-15 to Rs 76.85 crores during 2015-16 (82% decrease).

Cash donations declared by the National Parties - FY 2015-16

1. Out of the total donations of Rs 102.02 crores declared by the National Parties, Rs 1.45 crores from 112 donations was received in cash during 2015-16. This formed 1.42% of the total donations of the parties.

2. Maximum donations in cash was declared by INC which collected a total of Rs 1.17 crores from 10 states/ Union Territories followed by CPI with Rs 22.22 lakhs from 12 States/ UTs and BJP with Rs 51,000 from only Bihar.

3. Among all the states, donors from Karnataka made the highest donations of Rs 80 lakhs in cash followed by donors from Meghalaya who donated a total of Rs 21.54 lakhs in cash. Both the top donations were made to INC.

Donors from Corporates/ business sectors:

1. 359 donations from corporate/business sectors amounting to Rs 77.28 crores (75.75% of total donations) were made to the National Parties while 1322 individual donors donated Rs 23.41 crores (22.95% of total donations) to the parties during 2015-16.

2. 283 donations from corporate/business sectors amounting to Rs 67.99 crores were made to BJP while 330 individual donors donated Rs 8.86 crores to the party during 2015-16.

3. INC received a total of Rs 8.83 crores via 57 donations from corporate/business sectors and Rs 11.24 crores via 859 individual donors during 2015-16.

OneIndia News