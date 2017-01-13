Big setback for K’taka: SC stays ‘Akrama Sakrama’

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the property regularisation scheme of the Karnataka government, popularly called the 'Akrama-Sakrama'. A petition by Namma Bengaluru foundation challenged the Karnataka high court order that allowed the scheme to be implemented. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar ordered the interim stay.

Bengaluru-based civic activism organisation Namma Bengaluru foundation filed an appeal against the Karnataka high court order dated December 13, 2016. The Karnataka high court had dismissed the organisation's petition challenging the Akrama Sakrama scheme that allows regularisation of illegally constructed buildings in Bengaluru.

Karnataka had defended this scheme stating that it was a one-type measurement scheme which had been upheld by the Supreme Court while hearing a matter relating to Tamil Nadu. The petitioners had however argued that the scheme was unconstitutional. Some of the petitioners also said that the fee fixed for the regularisation was discriminatory.

OneIndia News