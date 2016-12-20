Bengaluru cops arrest 4 for producing fake Rs 2,000 notes

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Bengaluru police arrested four people for producing fake Rs 2,000 notes and attempting to transact with them. The four accused, including a 19-year-old, were making coloured photocopies of the new currency notes and attempted transactions with the same.

Owner of a wine store in Jnanbharathi police station limits filed a complaint on Monday after one of the accused tried to use one note at the store. On investigation it was found that 25 such notes had been photocopied by the accused at his friend's shop on Bannerghatta Road.

Shashank, 22, Madhukumar, 19, are accused of making fakes of the notes on December 16 while, Nagaraj, 27, and Kiran Kumar, 21, were arrested for trying to transact with the same. As yet, the police have recovered 8 of the 25 fabricated notes floating in the market.

OneIndia News