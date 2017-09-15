Baghpat boat tragedy: Case filed against sailor, 50 others

A case has been registered against the sailor and 50 others on Firday in connection with Baghpat boat capsize incident that claimed 22 lives.

At least 22 people died after a boat carrying 60 people capsized on Thursday in river Yamuna in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Twelve people were rescued. Most of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were women.

The boat was supposed to carry only 10-15, but due to the number of passengers being boarded, the boat turned turtle in the middle of the river.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those dead in the incident. District Magistrate Bhawani Singh said Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far. "The boat was ferrying passengers more than its capacity," he said.

As soon as the boat reached mid-stream it capsized," the district magistrate said.

