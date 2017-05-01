Attention passengers, Chennai airport goes 'silent'

The next time you are at the domestic terminal of the Chennai airport, be sure to keep an eye out for signboards or SMS alerts. No audio announcements, including boarding announcements, will be made at the domestic terminal starting May 1. Passengers will now have to depend on SMS alerts by airlines of signboards placed at the facility. The Airports Authority of India has made the Chennai airport a 'silent airport' to meet international standards.

Many airports including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai are already 'silent airports' and Chennai is the latest to join the list. A statement from the Chennai airport said that airlines would notify passengers about changes in boarding time, baggage delivery belts and any other information through SMSes. "However, limited announcements will be made by the airlines in case of a change in boarding gates," the statement added.

The decision was taken after feedback from passengers and in keeping with international standards, an AAI official said. Agencies working at the airport, airlines were consulted before arriving at the decision. With announcements now gone, staff from airlines, airport and allied services will have to work in tandem and greater coordination.

OneIndia News