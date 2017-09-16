Amit Shah urges BJP party workers to strengthen Jharkhand unit

Ranchi, Sept 15: BJP president Amit Shah called upon party workers to strengthen the party's Jharkhand unit.

Addressing party men at the party office here, Shah said in his 110 days of journey across the country, Jharkhand is the 22nd state. The aim is expansion of organisational works, a party release quoting him said here.

Shah said that the BJP has been getting support from the people as seen in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, but the party has to reach its peak. He also said there is no need for over enthusiasm, the release said.

He said constructive results are being seen and there is enthusiasm among the workers, the release added.

