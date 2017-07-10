Amarnath yatra has been attacked thrice in the past

The attack on the Amarnath yatra in which seven persons were killed brings back memories of past attacks. This is not the first time that the yatra has come under attack.

There have been attacks in the past as well. The last time the yatra came under attack was in the year 2002. Here are the attacks on the Amarnath yatra in the past.

2002:

8 persons were killed and 30 injured when the yatra was attacked in 2002. The yatra came under attack despite there being a 15,000 strong security cordon. The attack took place on the Nunwan camp on the way to the Amarnath shrine. The attack was claimed by al-Mansuriyan, a front group of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

2001:

A militant hurled a grenade on a camp in which at least 13 persons were killed near the Amarnath shrine on July 20 2001. Three women and two police officials were also killed in the attack. The attack took place around 1:25 am near Sheshnag, one of the highest stops on the way to the Amarnath cave.

2000:

On August 2 2000 terrorists opened fire on over 95 persons. In the attack at least 30 persons were killed. The attack carried out by the Hizbul Mujahideen took place at Pahalgam town in Anantnag district.

