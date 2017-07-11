Amarnath terror attack: CM Mehbooba Mufti chairs emergency cabinet meet

Srinagar, July 11: In the wake of terror attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday held an emergency meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet.

"The Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has started to discuss the situation after last night's attack in Anantnag," an official said.

The government announced Rs 6 lakh compensation for kin of each killed in terror attack; Rs 2 lakh for injured.

Earlier, the governor, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, convened a security review meeting attended by top civil administration, police, army, CRPF and intelligence officers of the state.

"The governor convened an emergency yatra security review meeting at 11 am on Tuesday at which all security aspects of the yatra were reviewed," an official spokesperson said.

After the attack on the pilgrims on Monday evening, the governor had held a midnight meeting to review the course of the yatra.

"It was decided that the pilgrimage shall continue without any diminution whatsoever. This decision was conveyed to all camp directors and to the yatri niwas, Jammu, from where pilgrims leave for the Valley in a convoy every morning," the spokesperson said.

The governor held another meeting in the yatra control room this morning which was attended by CEO of the SASB Umang Narula and other officials of the board to monitor the pace of the pilgrimage.

The officials of the board informed the governor that 3,289 pilgrims had left Jammu at 3 am for Pahalgam and Baltal yatra base camps. "By 10.30 am, 18,838 pilgrims had left for the cave shrine from Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni and Baltal yatra camps. 5,556 pilgrims who left Chandanwari this morning will need to halt en-route and they will reach the shrine the next day," the governor was told.

Reportedly the governor directed the CEO to ensure that review meetings are held twice a day.

PTI