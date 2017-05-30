Almost confirmed: Rajinikanth to start new political party with help from BJP, B’luru agency

Chennai, May 30: Rumours can rest now. The possibility of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joining politics looks quite plausible. The veteran actor is not only joining politics, but is starting his own party, according to a report by The Indian Express.

In fact, a Bengaluru-based agency is planning the various facets of the new political outfit before the 66-year-old actor could make his much-awaited political plunge in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth is said to be looking for a couple of seasoned political leaders from the already existing parties of Tamil Nadu--including the Congress, the DMK and the AIADMK--to join him in his political journey.

As speculated earlier, The Indian Express report confirmed that Rajinikanth is not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the star is said to be in constant touch with the top leadership of the saffron party in the national capital.

A few of the BJP leaders are helping Rajinikanth in giving final shape to his party. Rajinikanth is likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. During the elections, the actor's party might join hands with the BJP to fight two top regional parties--the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK.

In a recent meeting with his fans in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that if god was willing he might join politics. He clarified that if he ever joins politics, he would keep "bad" elements away from him.

Since the statements were made by the superstar, speculations were rife that the actor was finally making his entry into politics. There were also reports that the actor might join the BJP. In fact, several BJP leaders, including president Amit Shah invited Rajinikanth to join the saffron party.

OneIndia News