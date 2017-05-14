All you need to know about 'Dhola-Sadiya' India's longest bridge

India's longest bridge 'Dhola-Sadiya'

The bridge will run over the Lohit river, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra river. In Assam, the bridge is located 540-km away from the state capital Guwahati in Sadia. The other end, which is located in Dhola, is at a distance of nearly 300-km from Arunachal's capital city of Itanagar.

The Centre sanctioned a package of ₹50,000 crore in 2011 aimed at improving road connectivity between border states in the country. This project was part of the sanctioned package.The construction of the bridge began in 2011 at a sanctioned project cost of ₹950 crore. The design of the bridge is such that it can even accommodate and withstand the movement of military tanks.

According to reports, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge will be longer than Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sealink by 3.55 km.