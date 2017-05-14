All you need to know about 'Dhola-Sadiya' India's longest bridge

New Delhi, May 12: When operational Dhola-Sadiya spanning on increadible 9.15 kilo meters will be India's largest bridge. It is capable of withstanding the weight of a 60-tonne battle tank. The bridge has reached the final stages and will be made open for public this month. Here is all you need to know about 'Dhola-Sadiya' bridge.
India's longest bridge 'Dhola-Sadiya'
The bridge will run over the Lohit river, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra river. In Assam, the bridge is located 540-km away from the state capital Guwahati in Sadia. The other end, which is located in Dhola, is at a distance of nearly 300-km from Arunachal's capital city of Itanagar.
The Centre sanctioned a package of ₹50,000 crore in 2011 aimed at improving road connectivity between border states in the country. This project was part of the sanctioned package.The construction of the bridge began in 2011 at a sanctioned project cost of ₹950 crore. The design of the bridge is such that it can even accommodate and withstand the movement of military tanks.
According to reports, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge will be longer than Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sealink by 3.55 km.
Strategic importance
After Kaliabor bridge in Central Assam throughout the 375 km of river bank there is no bridge for transportation across Mighty Brahmaputra river. In the upstream there is a bridge available for crossing the same but it travels through difficult hilly tarrain on north bank. At present all the transport are being carried out through water only. This project serves important logistics for Military personnel for Indo China border at Arunachal Pradesh.
A major boost to road connectivity
It will bolster the road connectivity in the Northeast as the bridge will be used by people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh besides defence forces extensively. The bridge, when opened for the public, will cut down the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by as much as four hours. Since there is no operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, this bridge will become as the most convenient way of travel between the two states.
Modi to inaugurate on May 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9.15-km-long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra river on May 26. With this, the BJP will start the celebrations of the NDA government's three years in office from this eastern-most part of Assam. The event also co-incides with the first year of the BJP-led government in Assam.
OneIndia News