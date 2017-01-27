All Jallikattu pleas to be heard by SC on Jan 31

The Centre filed an interlocutory application in which it sought to withdraw its January 27, 2016 notification permitting Jallikattu

The Supreme Court would hear all matters pertaining to Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport on January 31. The court informed the litigants that all matters pertaining to the issue would be clubbed together and taken up for hearing.

Youngstres and Students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai in this file photo. Photo credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Meanwhile, the Centre filed an interlocutory application in which it sought to withdraw its January 27, 2016 notification permitting Jallikattu. A petition had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the bill passed by the Tamil Nadu government in which Jallikattu was legalised.

Meanwhile, some lawyers from Tamil Nadu too filed an IA opposing the petition challenging Jallikattu. In the IA they state that the petitioners, the Animal Welfare Board of India had no locus standi to challenge the bill.

