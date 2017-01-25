Abu Dhabi Crown Prince accorded ceremonial reception at Rastrapati Bhawan

New Delhi, Jan 25: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day parade, was on Wednesday accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Crown Prince, who is on a three-day visit to India, was recieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

He will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House. India and UAE will also exchange agreements during the bilateral interactions.

Indian diaspora has a significant presence in UAE and the two countries share considerable history in trade and commercial ties.

UAE is looking to move away from crude oil based economy to an innovation-driven economy. India can play significant role in helping UAE in acheiving that.

Meanwhile, India would look to attract investments from the Arab nation.

