AAP MLA Alka Lamba climbs crane to oversee rescue ops!

AAP MLA Alka Lamba reportedly incurred public wrath for delaying rescue operations for more than hour in Moti Bazar area of Chandni Chowk in old Delhi on Tuesday. A massive fire broke out at a shop in Chandni Chowk and 11 fire tenders at the spot to control damage to the property.

#Delhi Fire breaks out at a shop in Chandni Chowk's Moti Bazar area, 30 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/64hlaZQlhL — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

Chandni Chowk MLA, Alka Lamba, who came to take stock of the situation climbed the crane to oversee the rescue operations. According to a TV report, Alka Lamba asked the fire service officers to bring down the crane so that she could climb.

But, reportedly, her approach did not impress the locals gathered around as they started shouting due to inconvenience. Moreover, the report says, sensing trouble the Delhi Police whisked her away in the police vehicle.

However, Lamba took to twitter justifying her approach. Her tweet reads: 'to congratulate fire service personnel who successfully controlled raging fire and to show victory sign seems wrong to BJP'.

OneIndia News