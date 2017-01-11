AAP may break Delhi's record in Punjab: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi, Jan 11: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep the Punjab assembly elections and may even break its Delhi record.

Jain, one of the star campaigners for the AAP in Punjab, said he was sure the party will win more than 100 of the 117 seats in the state. "The environment in Punjab is electrifying. We are getting around 80 per cent votes in rural Punjab and 40 per cent in urban areas," he said.

He said that if one takes the average for the entire state, then the total comes to around 57-58 per cent. "In Delhi, we got 54 per cent of total votes (in 2015). There's a storm coming in Punjab. Mark my word, we will get 100 plus seats. Even Delhi's record may be broken," Jain added.

The AAP won 67 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi in February 2015. Asked if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could become the Chief Minister of Punjab, Jain said: "He is the face of the AAP and it's natural he is the face of our campaign.

"Just like the BJP is fighting elections in Uttar Pradesh in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It doesn't mean Modiji will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

