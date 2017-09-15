Aadhaar is tool for good governance: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said biometric card 'Aadhaar' is a digital identity not a physical identity.

Addressing the Digital Haryana Summit 2017, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said: "Digital identity confirms physical identity."

About utility of the biometric card,he said, "Aadhaar is safe and secure. It's a tool for good governance and empowerment." "We linked PAN card to Aadhaar to stop money laundering," he added.

"We are planning to link Driving License (DL) to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Nitin Gadkari Ji regarding this," he added.

Commenting on the advantage of digital governance, he said, "Digital governance is good governance. Digital delivery is fast delivery."

He further said that he was proud of the IT Industry which has held the Indian flag high in 200 cities of 80 countries of world:

The Digital Haryana Summit 2017 is the flagship initiative of the state government that envisions to bring together industry experts, visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policy makers, academicians and corporate heads on a single platform.

OneIndia News