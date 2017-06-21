7th Pay Commission: Update on Modi, Jaitley meet, unrest increases, employees prepare pledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held discussions on issue of revised allowances and higher HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission. It was decided that they would take up the matter on June 28 during the Cabinet meeting.
Both the leaders said that the HRA should be fixed at 27 per cent and revised allowances must be rolled out from July 2017 onwards. Modi was also appraised about the ongoing situation where central government employees were forming human chains in protest. Moreover the likelihood of a major unrest in the case of a delay was also taken up by the PM and FM.
HRA most crucial
During the meeting it was said that the issue relating to HRA was most crucial for the central government employees. Jaitley informed that the HRA alone accounts for 60 per cent of the total allowances bill. It was discussed that the HRA would be kept at 27 per cent.
Discussion on higher allowances
The PM was also told that the employees who were not entirely happy with the pay hike recommended by the 7th Pay Commission were expecting higher allowances. It was said that the employees would feel relieved if revised allowances were rolled out. However there should be no delay on the subject. Once the Cabinet meets on June 28 and the proposal is cleared, revised allowances would be rolled out from July 2017. The exact date would be July 18 2017.
Quantum of allowances
Finance Ministry officials said that the quantum of allowances may not vary from those proposed by the pay panel. The Empowered Committee of Secretaries had not suggested any hike. However during the meeting of the PM and FM it was said that the government is not bound by the E-CoS report. It only acts as a guide and an independent decision will be arrived at. Modi was also told that the employees had not been paid their revised salaries since July last year.
Slogan and pledge by employees
Meanwhile the central government employees have prepared a slogan and a pledge to urge the government to address their demands soon. In the pledge they say, "We , the Central Government Employees and Pensioners under the banner of our glorious organisation Confederation of Central Govt Employees & Workers express our strong protest and discontentment against the totally indifferent and negative attitude of the NDA Govt at the Centre towards the genuine and legitimate demands of thirty two lakhs Central Govt employees and thirty three lakhs Central Govt pensioners.
"We strongly condemn the betrayal of Hon'ble Home Minister and Finance Minister who during the negotiation with the staff side categorically assured increase in Minimum pay and also increase in fitment formula of the Central Govt employees and Pensioners."
It is shameful that the Cabinet Ministers failed to honour their assurance even after twelve months. We demand immediate increase in minimum pay and fitment formula.
Revised allowances including HRA and Transport allowance are still not granted to Central Govt employees. we demand immediate revision of allowances from January 2016.
One and the only favourable recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission:
Option -1 parity for the past pensioners was mercilessly rejected by the NDA Government. We demand implementation of Option -1 parity for pensioners.
We strongly oppose privatisation of social security and pension and we demand scrapping of contributory pension system. we want defined benefit pension for all
Inspite of historic judgement of the Supreme Court, equal pay for equal work is denied to thousands of casual and contract workers.
We the central Govt employees and pensioners jointly with other sections of the working class resolve with firm determination shall continue our uncompromising struggle against the anti-labour and anti-people policies pursued by the NDA Govt at the Centre.
We declare that we shall not surrender before aggressive policy offensives of the NDA Govt. We shall also not surrender our right to collective bargaining and strikeunder any circumstances.
We pledge that we shall not rest till the retrograde neo-liberal policy offensives of the Central Government are defeated and we shall fight and fight and fight till our legitimate demands are achieved.
OneIndia News