7th Pay Commission: Update on Modi, Jaitley meet, unrest increases, employees prepare pledge

Slogan and pledge by employees

Meanwhile the central government employees have prepared a slogan and a pledge to urge the government to address their demands soon. In the pledge they say, "We , the Central Government Employees and Pensioners under the banner of our glorious organisation Confederation of Central Govt Employees & Workers express our strong protest and discontentment against the totally indifferent and negative attitude of the NDA Govt at the Centre towards the genuine and legitimate demands of thirty two lakhs Central Govt employees and thirty three lakhs Central Govt pensioners.

"We strongly condemn the betrayal of Hon'ble Home Minister and Finance Minister who during the negotiation with the staff side categorically assured increase in Minimum pay and also increase in fitment formula of the Central Govt employees and Pensioners."

It is shameful that the Cabinet Ministers failed to honour their assurance even after twelve months. We demand immediate increase in minimum pay and fitment formula.

Revised allowances including HRA and Transport allowance are still not granted to Central Govt employees. we demand immediate revision of allowances from January 2016.

One and the only favourable recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission:

Option -1 parity for the past pensioners was mercilessly rejected by the NDA Government. We demand implementation of Option -1 parity for pensioners.

We strongly oppose privatisation of social security and pension and we demand scrapping of contributory pension system. we want defined benefit pension for all

Inspite of historic judgement of the Supreme Court, equal pay for equal work is denied to thousands of casual and contract workers.

We the central Govt employees and pensioners jointly with other sections of the working class resolve with firm determination shall continue our uncompromising struggle against the anti-labour and anti-people policies pursued by the NDA Govt at the Centre.

We declare that we shall not surrender before aggressive policy offensives of the NDA Govt. We shall also not surrender our right to collective bargaining and strikeunder any circumstances.

We pledge that we shall not rest till the retrograde neo-liberal policy offensives of the Central Government are defeated and we shall fight and fight and fight till our legitimate demands are achieved.