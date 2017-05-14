7th Pay Commission: Time limit to dispose of pay-related anomalies extended to November 15th

The Centre has extended the time limit to receive and dispose of pay related anomalies for central government employees by three months. November 15th will be the deadline to resolve any discrepancy arising out of the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. The earlier date was August 15.

The centre has accepted most of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission which will be implemented from January 1 2016.

The time limit for receipt of anomalies is extended by three months from the date of expiry of receiving anomalies i.e. from February 15, 2017 to May 15, 2017," the DoPT order said.

The DoPT had last year asked all central government departments to set up committees to look into various pay related anomalies. The anomaly committees were to be formed at two levels- national and departmental-consisting of representatives of the official side and the staff side of the national council and the departmental council respectively.

The DoPT had said that the Department Anomaly Committee will deal with anomalies pertaining exclusively to the department concerned and having no repercussions on the employees of another ministry or department.

Cases where there is a dispute about the definition of anomaly and those where there is a disagreement between the staff side and the official side on the anomaly will be dealt by an "arbitrator", to be appointed out of a panel of names proposed by the two sides, it had said. Now the deadline of November 15th has been fixed as the date to resolve any discrepancy arising out of the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

OneIndia News