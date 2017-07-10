7th Pay Commission from Jan 1 2016 says Fadnavis

The 7th Pay Commission will be enforced from January 1 2016 onwards, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. The government which has announced a Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver will have to shoulder an additional burden of Rs 21,500 crore with the decision on the pay commission.

The government employees had threatened to go on strike if their demands were not met. The government had not fully decided on whether to implement the pay commission's recommendations as the state was busy with the farm loan waiver. The employees had also demanded a five day working week and also increasing the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.

At a meeting it was said that the government was committed to implementing the 7th Pay Commission from January 1 2016 to benefit the officials and employees. With the state now adopting the legislation, it would provide for better living conditions for employees. The legislation would be implemented in the July 24 monsoon session of the legislative assembly.

OneIndia News