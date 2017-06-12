7th Pay Commission: Bonanza, as Cabinet likely to clear allowances, arrears, higher HRA

Cabinet agenda

The Cabinet will take up the matter pertaining to higher allowances and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission this month. Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley will fix the agenda for the Cabinet to take up the matter this week. However the good news is that the central government employees will start getting their revised allowances and HRA from July 18, 2017 onwards.

The agenda for the Cabinet meet will be fixed this week. Sources say that the Finance Minister would take up the matter on Monday and is likely to fix the agenda on the same day itself. On Monday, according to sources Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to discuss the matter with the Cabinet Secretary and fix and agenda for the next Cabinet meeting. A Union leader who did not wished to be named said that the matter will be taken up soon by the Cabinet.

The suspense will continue through the weekend. However government sources say that the matter will not go unattended. The Finance Minister has gone through portions of the report submitted by the Empowered Committee of Secretaries or E-CoS. It would be examined once again before the Cabinet meeting, the source also added.