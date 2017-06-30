70 year old French national raped by drunken guard at Varanasi

A 70 year old French woman was allegedly raped by an inebriated security guard at a resort in Varanasi's Madhopur village on Wednesday. The victim was staying at the lodge near the Shooltankehswar ghat along the Ganges for the past 11 months.

She was associated with an NGO which was involved in raising awareness among rural women about education. In her complaint she said that the guard, Om Prakash barged into her room in a drunken state and beat her up. She further alleged that she had been raped before the accused took away her mobile phone and fled.

The guard, who belongs to Mirzapur, managed to flee before the police could be called in. Superintendent of police (SP), rural, Amit Kumar visited the spot and carried out the inspection. A forensic team was called in to collect samples. A case has been registered and a team sent out to track down the accused.

OneIndia News