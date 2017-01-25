50% Indian IS recruits follow the EXTREME school of Islam

Officials from the National Investigation Agency who are probing all IS-related cases say out of those arrested for ties with the outfit, only 20 per cent had studied in a madrasa. The rest had gone to regular schools and colleges and are also highly-qualified.

This shows that it is not the old school of thought which has driven youth towards the IS. The IS has successfully managed to capture the imagination of several Muslim youth through propaganda. The dream of the Caliphate or the virgins in heaven are some of the points that have been driven into the minds of youth who took to the IS.

Officials say that the rise of the IS school of thought gives India another headache to worry about apart from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. There are over 7,000 youth on the IB's radar and the agency suspects that 99 per cent of them have already been radicalised at various levels.

According to investigations, at least 50 per cent followed the Ahl-e-Hadith which is considered to be an extreme brand of Islam. Twenty per cent were followers of the Deobandi School of thought while the rest were followers of the Tabighi Jamaat.

The IS does not insist that its recruits follow a particular school of thought. All it tells its followers that any school of thought is fine, provided it speaks about the implementation of the Sharia Law. The IS also says that it is only the Sharia Law which will help unite all Muslims and establish the Caliphate led by Abu-Bakr al-Bhagdadi, the supreme commander of the outfit.

OneIndia News