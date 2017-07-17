39 Indians abducted by ISIS could be in Mosul jail

Giving fresh hope for the families who are awaiting good news on the 39 Indians abducted by the Islamic State in Iraq, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that they may be in Mosul.

She said that the 39 Indians abducted nearly three years ago may be lodged in a jail at Badush in northwest Mosul. She also said that she is hopeful of their early release and also added that Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim Al Jaafari could provide some additional information on the issue when he visits India on July 24.

The minister said that the intelligence reports suggested that abducted Indians were initially deployed in the construction of a hospital building in Mosul. Subsequently, the entire group was shifted to a farm on outskirts of Mosul, from where they were eventually shifted to a jail in northwest part of Mosul.

Iraqi forces are currently engaged with ISIS militants in this part of Mosul and Indian agencies feel that a clear picture would emerge in the next few days.

OneIndia News