22 killed after bus collides with lorry in Uttar Pradesh

At least 22 people were charred to death and several others were injured after a passenger bus caught fire following a collision with a truck on National Highway 24 in Bareilly at around 1 am on Monday night. The injured are said to be in a critical state. The passenger bus is reported to be of Delhi Roadways and was headed to Gonda in central Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred on an under-construction stretch of the highway between Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. It is reported that the the bus driver was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The bus is said to have caught fire immediately after it collided with the truck. Passengers had no time to evacuate as result of which the casualty rate was very high. Most passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, while some managed to escape through the windows.

OneIndia News