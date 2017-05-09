200 terrorists walk around scot-free in the Kashmir Valley

Out of the 200 terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley, 110 are locals. The revelation was made by the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S J M Gilani. He said that they had concrete information about the presence of 200 terrorists operating in the Valley.

He further went on to add that students were being instigated by outside elements to pelt stones at the security forces. He called upon the parents to counsel these students and not get carried away by outside elements who want to disrupt peace in the Valley.

On the recent spate of bank robberies, he said that investigation has revealed role of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Investigation revealed terrorists of Laskar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen involved in recent cases of bank loot in south Kashmir, he also said.

Four incidents of bank loot took place in three days in Kashmir and currency worth lakhs was taken away. First such loot took place on May 1 as the militants attacked a cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Five policemen and two security guards were killed in the attack.

Another loot in Kulgam district on May 2 at Ellaquai Dehati Bank was carried out by the militants. On May 3, two different incidents of loot happened and the lakhs of rupees worth of cash was taken away. In response to these attacks, the J&K Bank, on Saturday, decided to stop the cash transactions in 40 of its branches.

