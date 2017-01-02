2 held for distributing pamphlets about Zakir Naik's NGO in Goa

Zakir Naik is currently under investigation for his links relating to terrorism.

Panaji, Jan 2 : Goa police on Monday took into custody two people at Dona Paula beach in the state as they were distributing pamphlets about a program by the NGO of controversial Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik at Mangalore.

They were identified as Abdul Nasir and Iliyaz Ismail. Both were taken to Panaji police station where they were being interrogated by teams of Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terrorism Squad, a police official said.

Zakir Naik and his NGO is currently under investigation for being related to terrorism activities.

PTI

