Srinagar, July 8: Two civilians were killed in Pakistan firing this morning along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

"Pakistan Army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Gulpur area," defence sources said.

The firing is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating, the source also said.

In another incident, three soldiers were injured after the terrorists attacked an Army patrol in Bandipora.

OneIndia News