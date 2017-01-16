Goa is a small state on the west coast of India. This is the 25th state of the India, was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961. It was a part of Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu till 30th May 1987. when it was carved out of form a separate state.
Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of goa.
|Sl.No.
|Name of Chief Ministers
|From
|To
|Party
|1
|Dayanand Bandodkar
|Dec 20, 1963
|Dec 2, 1966
|MGP
|President's rule
|Dec 2, 1966
|Apr 5, 1967
|2
|Dayanand Bandodkar
|Apr 5, 1967
|Aug 12, 1973
|MGP
|3
|Shashikala Kakodkar
|Aug 12, 1973
|Apr 27, 1979
|MGP
|President's rule
|Apr 27, 1979
|Jan 16, 1980
|4
|Pratapsingh Rane
|Jan 16, 1980
|Mar 27, 1990
|(INC)(U)
|5
|Churchill Alemao
|Mar 27, 1990
|Apr 14, 1990
|Progressive Democratic Front
|6
|Dr. Luis Proto Barbosa
|Apr 14, 1990
|Dec 14, 1990
|Progressive Democratic Front
|President's rule
|Dec 14, 1990
|Jan 25, 1991
|7
|Ravi S. Naik
|Jan 25, 1991
|May 18, 1993
|INC
|8
|Dr Wilfred de Souza
|May 18, 1993
|Apr 2, 1994
|INC
|9
|Ravi S. Naik
|Apr 2, 1994
|Apr 8, 1994
|INC
|10
|Dr Wilfred de Souza
|Apr 8, 1994
|Dec 16, 1994
|INC
|11
|Pratapsing Rane
|Dec 16, 1994
|Jul 30, 1998
|INC
|12
|Dr Wilfred de Souza
|Jul 30, 1998
|Nov 26, 1998
|Goa Rajiv Congress
|13
|Luizinho Faleiro
|Nov 26, 1998
|Feb 9, 1999
|INC
|President's rule
|Feb 9, 1999
|Jun 9, 1999
|14
|Luizinho Faleiro
|Jun 9, 1999
|Nov 24, 1999
|INC
|15
|Francisco Sardinha
|Nov 24, 1999
|Oct 24, 2000
|Goa People's Congress
|16
|Manohar Parrikar
|Oct 24, 2000
|Feb 2, 2005
|BJP
|17
|Pratapsing Rane
|Feb 2, 2005
|Mar 4, 2005
|INC
|President's rule
|Mar 4, 2005
|Jun 7, 2005
|18
|Pratapsing Rane
|Jun 7, 2005
|Jun 8, 2007
|INC
|19
|Digambar Kamat
|Jun 8, 2007
|Mar 9, 2012
|INC
|20
|Manohar Parrikar
|Mar 9, 2012
|Nov 8, 2014
|BJP
|21
|Laxmikant Parsekar
|Nov 8, 2014
|Present
|BJP
