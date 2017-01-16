Goa is a small state on the west coast of India. This is the 25th state of the India, was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961. It was a part of Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu till 30th May 1987. when it was carved out of form a separate state.

Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of goa.

Sl.No. Name of Chief Ministers From To Party 1 Dayanand Bandodkar Dec 20, 1963 Dec 2, 1966 MGP President's rule Dec 2, 1966 Apr 5, 1967 2 Dayanand Bandodkar Apr 5, 1967 Aug 12, 1973 MGP 3 Shashikala Kakodkar Aug 12, 1973 Apr 27, 1979 MGP President's rule Apr 27, 1979 Jan 16, 1980 4 Pratapsingh Rane Jan 16, 1980 Mar 27, 1990 (INC)(U) 5 Churchill Alemao Mar 27, 1990 Apr 14, 1990 Progressive Democratic Front 6 Dr. Luis Proto Barbosa Apr 14, 1990 Dec 14, 1990 Progressive Democratic Front President's rule Dec 14, 1990 Jan 25, 1991 7 Ravi S. Naik Jan 25, 1991 May 18, 1993 INC 8 Dr Wilfred de Souza May 18, 1993 Apr 2, 1994 INC 9 Ravi S. Naik Apr 2, 1994 Apr 8, 1994 INC 10 Dr Wilfred de Souza Apr 8, 1994 Dec 16, 1994 INC 11 Pratapsing Rane Dec 16, 1994 Jul 30, 1998 INC 12 Dr Wilfred de Souza Jul 30, 1998 Nov 26, 1998 Goa Rajiv Congress 13 Luizinho Faleiro Nov 26, 1998 Feb 9, 1999 INC President's rule Feb 9, 1999 Jun 9, 1999 14 Luizinho Faleiro Jun 9, 1999 Nov 24, 1999 INC 15 Francisco Sardinha Nov 24, 1999 Oct 24, 2000 Goa People's Congress 16 Manohar Parrikar Oct 24, 2000 Feb 2, 2005 BJP 17 Pratapsing Rane Feb 2, 2005 Mar 4, 2005 INC President's rule Mar 4, 2005 Jun 7, 2005 18 Pratapsing Rane Jun 7, 2005 Jun 8, 2007 INC 19 Digambar Kamat Jun 8, 2007 Mar 9, 2012 INC 20 Manohar Parrikar Mar 9, 2012 Nov 8, 2014 BJP 21 Laxmikant Parsekar Nov 8, 2014 Present BJP

OneIndia News