List of Chief Ministers of goa

Goa is a state within the coastal region known as the Konkan in western India. Here you can read the full list of chief ministers of goa.

Goa is a small state on the west coast of India. This is the 25th state of the India, was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961. It was a part of Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu till 30th May 1987. when it was carved out of form a separate state.

Chief Ministers of goa

Chief Ministers of goa

Sl.No.Name of Chief MinistersFromToParty
1Dayanand BandodkarDec 20, 1963Dec 2, 1966MGP
 President's ruleDec 2, 1966Apr 5, 1967 
2Dayanand BandodkarApr 5, 1967Aug 12, 1973MGP
3Shashikala KakodkarAug 12, 1973Apr 27, 1979MGP
 President's ruleApr 27, 1979Jan 16, 1980 
4Pratapsingh RaneJan 16, 1980Mar 27, 1990(INC)(U)
5Churchill AlemaoMar 27, 1990Apr 14, 1990Progressive Democratic Front
6Dr. Luis Proto BarbosaApr 14, 1990Dec 14, 1990Progressive Democratic Front
 President's ruleDec 14, 1990Jan 25, 1991 
7Ravi S. NaikJan 25, 1991May 18, 1993INC
8Dr Wilfred de SouzaMay 18, 1993Apr 2, 1994INC
9Ravi S. NaikApr 2, 1994Apr 8, 1994INC
10Dr Wilfred de SouzaApr 8, 1994Dec 16, 1994INC
11Pratapsing RaneDec 16, 1994Jul 30, 1998INC
12Dr Wilfred de SouzaJul 30, 1998Nov 26, 1998Goa Rajiv Congress
13Luizinho FaleiroNov 26, 1998Feb 9, 1999INC
 President's ruleFeb 9, 1999Jun 9, 1999 
14Luizinho FaleiroJun 9, 1999Nov 24, 1999INC
15Francisco SardinhaNov 24, 1999Oct 24, 2000Goa People's Congress
16Manohar ParrikarOct 24, 2000Feb 2, 2005BJP
17Pratapsing RaneFeb 2, 2005Mar 4, 2005INC
 President's ruleMar 4, 2005Jun 7, 2005 
18Pratapsing RaneJun 7, 2005Jun 8, 2007INC
19Digambar KamatJun 8, 2007Mar 9, 2012INC
20Manohar ParrikarMar 9, 2012Nov 8, 2014BJP
21Laxmikant ParsekarNov 8, 2014PresentBJP

