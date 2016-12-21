Income Tax raids at Tamil Nadu secretariat; govt in a huddle

Officials from the Income Tax department carried out raids at the Tamil Nadu secretariat on Wednesday. Raids were conducted at the office of Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao. Earlier officials had raided his residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

CRPF personnel were also deployed outside the secretariat as raids were underway. CRPF was deployed at all places where IT officials carried out raids across Chennai. Two teams of IT officials were present at Anna Nagar residence of the Chief secretary and one team at the secretariat in his office. Raids were carried out in five places including Kodambakkam, Valsarvakkam, Tiruvanmiyur.

Relatives of the IAS officer in Chittoor and Vijayawada were also raided. Officials seized Rs 24 lakh in cash and 40 kgs gold from Vijayawada and 4 kgs gold from Chittoor.

The IAS officer was late J Jayalalithaa's pick as recently as June this year. The 1985 batch officer is also the vigilance commissioner and commissioner for administrative reforms in Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News