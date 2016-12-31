No arrests in M M Kalburgi case yet, CID clarifies

Bengaluru, Dec 31: The criminal investigation department of Karnataka on Saturday clarified that no arrests have been made in the controversial murder of scholar M M Kalburgi. Rumours of arrest spread fast and wide after sections of the vernacular media carried reports of CID making two arrests in the case from Vijayapura.

"No such arrests have taken place. These are only rumours that are doing the rounds and we are aware of the reports over the same. We will announce arrests as and when they happen", said a senior CID officer. Reports also suggested that arrests were made after the duo supposedly confessed to a property dispute leading to the murder. The CID, however, rubbished these reports.

The vernacular media report being shared on social media added to the confusion.

The CID in Karnataka has almost concluded their investigation and is awaiting a report from the CBI in a similar case. Those arrested by CBI in rationalist Narendra Dabolkar murder have already been questioned by the CID for their suspected involvement in Dr M M Kalburgi case.

OneIndia News