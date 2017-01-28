Amit Shah applies brakes on Eshwarappa's Rayanna Brigade, all is well claims Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Warring leaders of the Karnataka BJP unit, BS Yeddyurappa and KS Eshwarappa put up a united front after their meet with party president Amit Shah. The senior leaders, while talking to the media after the meet said that they will now work as a united force in the state.

Senior leadership of the BJP managed to apply brakes on KS Eshwarappa's role in the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade but made him the Chief of OBC morcha as if to compensate. During the talks, round one seemed to belong to Yeddyurappa.

"I thank the party for making me the state in charge of OBC morcha. BS Yeddyurappa will be the next chief minister and we will work towards it unitedly. I will not participate in Sangolli Rayanna Brigade but Rayanna conventions will take place in all districts of Karnataka. Both Yeddyurappa and I will take part in them," said rebel K S Eshwarappa.

The highly public drama of the rift in the Karnataka BJP came as massive embarrassment which took the leaders to the senior leadership's doorstep on Friday. "Our aim is to keep the BJP united and work towards victory. Our efforts will be to eradicate the Congress," said B S Yeddyurappa.

While the BJP would like everyone to believe that all is well, sources from the party suggest that this is only a temporary agreement. It is only a matter of time before both leaders go back to being at loggerheads since many issues continue to be a bone of contention, sources said.

OneIndia News