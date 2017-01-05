WWE: Updates on Alberto Del Rio getting arrested

Bengaluru, Jan 5: As reported yesterday, Alberto Del Rio was arrested on December 30 in Austria while attending a wrestling event.

He and his brother, El Hijo Dos Caras got involved in a fight at a nightclub to get carried away by the police.

Del Rio was discharged from the custody in Leoben, Austria whereas his brother was still admitted to the hospital.

In addition, now Pro-wrestling sheet reported that the two brothers started fighting each other which left Del Rio’s brother in a bloody condition.

He picked up minor injuries and hence was not released from the hospital, immediately after. Another Austrian man was also involved in the fight who got battered and bruised badly after the incident.

I'm Graz Austria with my little brother @HijoDeDosCaras at the #arnoldschwarzenegger museum

Con mi hermano en este hermoso país pic.twitter.com/IIJgCb71iI — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) December 29, 2016

The source also confirmed that Austrian police has withdrawn all the charges that were filed against the Mexican Superstar.

Hence, he was able to fly back into The United States of America and celebrate the New Year with his girlfriend, Paige.

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. 😍😍😍😍😍 love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

The next day he accompanied Paige on Monday Night Raw in Tampa, Florida. As per the witnesses, he too was signing autographs to the fans along with Paige.

Good to see my friends @VivaDelRio @RealPaigeWWE signing autographs for the fans outside the arena in #wwetampa pic.twitter.com/3TC3SVTviv — Matt Calicchio (@MattCalicchio1) January 2, 2017

This was the same day when Paige posted a picture of her engagement ring gifted by Del Rio. The post took the social media by storm and has received major negative feedbacks over their relationship.

@RealPaigeWWE @VivaDelRio you guys won't last. Guaranteed! pic.twitter.com/9PC2Em0pkX — Con Treez (@ConTreez) January 2, 2017

That's what your mom said hahahaha https://t.co/9FwEFqM2Dg — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 2, 2017

Ok marks I'm pregnant talk about it — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) January 2, 2017

The Mexican Aristocrat could not hold her nerves and reacted to one of them when a fan said that their relation would not last longer. He even went on joking saying Paige is pregnant.

From the get-going, their relation was supposed to be a publicity stunt just for the Total Divas show. Del Rio even commented on this saying,

“A lot of people thought that maybe our relationship was for Total Divas. No, we actually love each other a lot.”

