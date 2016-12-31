WWE: Spoilers regarding the winner of the Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, Dec 31: The first big PPV of the year 2017, Royal Rumble is going t take place on January 29th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

As per tradition of this prestigious PPV, a 30 man elimination match will take place on the night to determine one of the main events for Wrestlemania 33. So, quite predictably we are getting some probable names as part of the rumour mill.

According to ringsidenews.com, a name from Smackdown is going to be the winner of the 30th annual Royal Rumble match.

Taking a look at the roster they suggested the probable name is either John Cena or The Undertaker.

However, we now know that Cena will be participating in the WWE championship match against AJ Styles at the PPV. So, his name as a rumble entrant is wiped out.

Taker has given a brief message to the WWE universe about his future by appearing on the 900th episode of Smackdown Live.

He hinted that he might be available for the Smackdown locker room apart from Wrestlemania season. On the other hand, after quite a long hiatus of three months Cena has come back on Smackdown on December 27th.

Rumour suggests that Cena would win the WWE championship from AJ styles at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Undertaker would go on to win the Royal Rumble PPV and challenge Cena for the title at Wrestlemania.

On the grandest stage of them all, a title vs. career match will take place where Cena might defeat the Deadman to end his career.

A plethora of rumours suggests that Undertaker will be making his last outing at Wrestlemania 33.

On the other hand, Inquisitr.com mentioned three possible names as the winners which are Finn Balor, Goldberg, and Chris Jericho.

They emphasized on Jericho’s win since a KO vs. Jericho match is the most likely one to take place at Wrestlemania.

Balor remains the automatic choice as the winner whereas Brock Lesnar’s inclusion in the match could cost Goldberg from winning it.

OneIndia News