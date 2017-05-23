WWE Smackdown preview (May 23): Jinder Mahal to do a Punjabi celebration

Ohio, May 23: The Era of the Maharaja takes over Smackdown Live starting from tonight. WWE universe is still trying to recover from the fact that Jinder Mahal has started his reign as the new WWE champion by defeating Randy Orton. The Indian fanbase must be eagerly waiting to see what is next for him.

The much-anticipated episode of Tuesday Night’s hottest show will be hosted tonight at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The show will be broadcasted live in India via Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards with the Talking Smack show at 7.30 AM. The repeat will take place on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM, tomorrow.

The Backlash PPV is just over but the show-runners must start preparations for the next stop, Money in the Bank in June.

They will get a little more than four weeks to hype up the upcoming feuds for the PPV. So, WWE.com announced that the commissioner Shane McMahon has some announcements in store for us.

It is expected that Jinder will continue his feud with Randy Orton for one more month culminating the rematch between them at Money in the Bank PPV.

Previously, the plan was to make Orton retain the WWE championship to start a new feud between him and Rusev.

However, that was abruptly called off after last week Rusev was not present on the show despite the earlier announcement.

So, the return should be happening, finally on tonight’s show. He should be the one to make it to the participant list of this year’s Money in the Bank match. But, first, fans will get to see a championship celebration in Punjabi style.

There’s a big concern over AJ Styles’ condition after he suffered a knee injury at the Backlash PPV. As released a video from the WWE, he is said to be hurting from the concussion which might not even allow him to show up on tonight’s show. We would learn the updates about the same.

In the women’s division, Carmella should receive a championship opportunity against Naomi in the near future. This should be given after she pinned the champion, last week.

Tonight, a tag team match is scheduled between the team of Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and Natalya. Meanwhile, we can certainly expect to see Lana back on the board in a brand new avatar, tonight.

Both, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn picked up big wins at the Backlash PPV. So, they should now be awarded an opportunity to compete at the Money in the Bank match, for sure.

The tag team champions, on the other hand, will be waiting for the arrival of The New Day. They are now being advertised for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. So, we are waiting to witness the return of the 'Power of Positivity’.

OneIndia News