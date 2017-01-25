WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: January 24

Ohio. Jan 25: It was the go-home episode of Smackdown Live before the Royal Rumble PPV, last night.

The episode took place at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio where we were eager to hear from Mickie James who returned last week to cost Becky the title match against Alexa Bliss. A match was already scheduled between Randy Orton and Luke Harper.

The show kicked off with the already announced match between Orton and Luke Harper. Orton was in major control of the match in the midst of a loud RKO chant.

He converted the discuss clothesline from Harper into an RKO to pick up the win. After the match, Bray Wyatt hit Harper with the Sister Abigail to perhaps give the indication of disconnecting him from the flock.

Mickie James was out next to give an explanation from last week. She said that it would be her era instead of the Women’s revolution.

Becky Lynch’s music hit as she ran down to the ring to attack Mickie. Alexa Bliss came out to make the save for Mickie. They gave a two-on-one assault to the Irish lass-kicker to put her down inside the ring.

A ten man battle royal took place to let someone give an opportunity to enter into the Royal Rumble match.

Mojo Rawley took full advantage of it and emerged victorious to become the new entrant in the Rumble match.

AJ Styles confronted John Cena for the final time before they head towards this Sunday mega championship match at Royal Rumble.

Cena was fired up in an all-new avatar with his new merchandise. He made a bold statement saying that this Sunday he will be finally taking what’s rightfully his property before going towards backstage.

Dolph Ziggler was scheduled in a match up against Kalisto and got a quick pinfall after connecting with a superkick.

After the match, he wanted to deliver some more attack to Kalisto with a steel chair in hand but Apollo Crews showed up to make him run away to the locker room.

Naomi returned on Smackdown after three long months as she was scheduled to have a match with Natalya.

However, the backstage brawl continued between Nikki and Natalya not allowing the match to happen.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss showed up on the ramp insulting the glowing one for her absence for the past months and walked off.

Daniel Bryan announced the main event IC title match will be a lumberjack match. So, Dean Ambrose defended it against the Miz in an utter chaos.

Baron Corbin was the one who took the upper-hand during the end by eliminating the other lumberjacks.

He tried to distract Ambrose but the champion connected with the Dirty Deeds to retain. He celebrated as Smackdown went off the air.

Even with his #ICTitle on the line and lumberjacks around the ring, @TheDeanAmbrose STILL has to keep his eyes on @MaryseMizanin! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lHq6giWlUz — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

OneIndia News