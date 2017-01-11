WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: January 10

Louisiana, Jan 11: This week’s Smackdown Live took place at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The episode was another much-anticipated one with three already announced big matchups for the show.

Plus, we expected the fallouts from last week after Ambrose won the Intercontinental title from the Miz. Here’re results from last night.

The show kicked off with the Ambrose Asylum talk show hosted by the new Intercontinental champion, Dean Ambrose.

He officially entered himself into the 2017 Royal Rumble match. The Miz interrupted with his wife to enter the match, as well.

He further went for a heated confrontation with Ambrose ensuing a brawl. Maryse accidentally hit Miz with a slap allowing Ambrose to connect with a dirty deed to end the segment.

Nikki Bella Vs Natalya was scheduled, next. But, prior to the match, Natalya attacked Nikki in the backstage area.

A furious Nikki came to compete in the match but it never officially started as these two started brawling all over the ringside. Nattie took the upper hand locking in the Sharpshooter on Nikki.

Kalisto took on Ziggler after last week’s shocking attack from him. The show-off once again suffered a loss via a roll up.

A frustrated Ziggler took a chair and attacked Kalisto after the match. Apollo Crews came to make the save but suffered the same consequences, as well.

American Alpha successfully defended their title against the Wyatt family after another miscommunication.

Harper caused the distraction for Gable to roll Orton up and get the pinfall. After the match, Harper event hit Wyatt with a kick before they headed to the locker room.

Next week, we will be getting the first ever steel cage match for the Smackdown Women’s championship between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

Carmella picked up another win against CJ Lunde after Ellsworth distracted Lunde by pulling her legs.

On the main event of Smackdown, John Cena took on Baron Corbin with Styles sitting at the commentary table.

After a back and forth going, Cena connected the five knuckle shuffle and then hit the Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win.

OneIndia News