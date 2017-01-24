WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 24

Ohio, Jan 24: After a shocking end during last week’s Smackdown, there’s a ton of questions waiting among the fans.

This makes the go-home show for the Royal Rumble PPV, a must watch. The episode will be hosted by the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The live broadcast will take place on Ten 2 Network at 6.30 AM. The repeat telecast will go on the air on Ten 1 Network at 5 PM and 10 PM, tomorrow.

The first question that needs to be addressed on the show is why Mickie James targeted Becky Lynch for weeks.

What was her vendetta against the former Smackdown Women’s champion and why did she choose to align herself with Alexa Bliss?

All of these should be answered on tonight’s episode. Plus, we should get another official rematch between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble PPV.

This will be due to the fact that every match between these two has suffered some sort of interferences.

John Cena must be fired up since he is getting another chance to give his hand on 16th world title to tie the record of the legendary Ric Flair.

Ever since he came back, he’s been on a major roll and he will like to keep continuing with it. After waiting for more than two years, this is the time for the franchise to keep the momentum going for Sunday’s historic match.

Plus, an interesting match-up has in store where Randy Orton will take on his own brethren from the Wyatt family, Luke Harper.

Apparently, this is the best solution given by the leader, Bray Wyatt and hence this will be an interesting match to see.

This will further create the gap between Orton and the Wyatts causing Orton to leave the flock, finally.



On the other hand, the rivalry between Nikki Bella and Natalya has reached to an extreme point and no result will come out unless a match with No Disqualification stipulation is arranged.

Hence, we might officially get this one for next week’s show. This will also bring both of them to the championship picture.

As for the other rivalries, they should be on the hold for one more week since all the participants like Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler etc. all will be busy building momentum for the Royal Rumble match.

OneIndia News