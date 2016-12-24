WWE: Real reason why John Cena might not marry Nikki Bella

Bengaluru, Dec 24: John Cena’s relationship with Nikki Bella has been the main objective of the Total Divas reality TV series since the first season.

But, we never got to see it on WWE television, until now. Carmella was the first one to mention Nikki’s name with Cena on Smackdown Live. Natalya has taken it to the next level by taking a shot at Nikki, this week.

The Queen of Hearts blasted Nikki in the most disgusting way possible that no one could have imagined. Nattie said that Nikki is 'nothing’ and this is the reason that john Cena will never marry her.

This was literally unthinkable since both of them are friends in WWE over 10 long years. The segment managed to garner big attention from the fans making Smackdown trending all over the world.

THE TRUTH IS OUT! @NatByNature NEVER LIKED Nikki @BellaTwins, and she has NO PROBLEM telling that to her face! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/vg4HnwwGZ6 — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016

"Alright ... I DID IT, you b**ch!" - @NatByNature to Nikki @BellaTwins#SDLive pic.twitter.com/vtOzSRTR1R — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2016

It’s no wonder that from the get-going of their relationship John Cena is opposing the fact of getting married.

In an interview with Rolling Stone John even called himself selfish and said that he’s 'adamantly opposed to getting married.' This is the primary reason that they are going through a tough phase. This was Cena’s actual comments:

“Just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live. I’ve been upfront about this.

"I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with.

"I’m stubborn as f**k and extremely selfish as well. I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, 'Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.”

Quite interestingly, the personal life of Cena and Nikki has been an integral part of WWE storyline in a time when Cena will be returning to action, next week.

We are eager to know if the 15-time world champion has something to say about this on live television involving himself into the saga.

OneIndia News