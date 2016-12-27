WWE Raw fall-out and twitter reactions: December 26

Goldberg will return to Monday Night Raw to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV in January.

Written by: Raja
Chicago, Dec 27: WWE Raw was live last night from an electric crowd of Chicago. The episode was able to wrap up 2016 with a big championship match.

Plus, it was able to hype for the things to come in 2017. We have got multiple announcements for next week’s Raw to kick start things for the next year.

Big announcement for next week (image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Next week, Goldberg will return to Monday Night Raw to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV in January. A video package was shown by WWE portraying the ongoing rivalry between Goldberg and a vengeance-seeking Lesnar.

Plus, after two week’s destruction on Raw, Braun Strowman’s demand will be fulfilled, next week. He demanded Zayn and so he will be getting Zayn in the last man standing match.

After Raw went off the air, Zayn was caught in the Fallout show where he claimed that he will put Strowman down with multiple kicks to his heads.

The New Day was seen on the Fallout show, as well. They were unable to recapture the tag team championship on Raw.

Hence, the interviewer asked them what’s next for them. They only said that they want to finish Raw on a positive note.

After getting a beatdown at the hands of Strowman, the Shining Stars came up with a great idea to Bob Backlund and Darren Young as you can see in the following clip.

Here’s the twitter reaction from last night:

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 12:27 [IST]
