WWE Raw fall-out and twitter reactions: December 26

Chicago, Dec 27: WWE Raw was live last night from an electric crowd of Chicago. The episode was able to wrap up 2016 with a big championship match.

Plus, it was able to hype for the things to come in 2017. We have got multiple announcements for next week’s Raw to kick start things for the next year.

Next week, Goldberg will return to Monday Night Raw to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV in January. A video package was shown by WWE portraying the ongoing rivalry between Goldberg and a vengeance-seeking Lesnar.

Plus, after two week’s destruction on Raw, Braun Strowman’s demand will be fulfilled, next week. He demanded Zayn and so he will be getting Zayn in the last man standing match.

After Raw went off the air, Zayn was caught in the Fallout show where he claimed that he will put Strowman down with multiple kicks to his heads.

The New Day was seen on the Fallout show, as well. They were unable to recapture the tag team championship on Raw.

Hence, the interviewer asked them what’s next for them. They only said that they want to finish Raw on a positive note.

After getting a beatdown at the hands of Strowman, the Shining Stars came up with a great idea to Bob Backlund and Darren Young as you can see in the following clip.

Here’s the twitter reaction from last night:

The #USTitle is going NOWHERE as @WWERomanReigns hits @FightOwensFight with a SPEAR to retain his gold! #RAW pic.twitter.com/jWAcRFe1cH — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 27, 2016

Don't miss the #SDLive #WildCardFinals headlined by THREE championship matches PLUS the return of @JohnCena tomorrow night on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/cVMqZvTMZt — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

At @Alamodome, @WWERomanReigns challenges @FightOwensFight for the #WWEUniversalTitle...w/ @IAmJericho in a #SharkCage! #RoyalRumble #RAW pic.twitter.com/caWc0ZZmlc — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

TOMORROW NIGHT: #CenaReturns as @JohnCena comes to #SDLive's #WildCardFinals in Chicago's @AllstateArena on @USA_Network at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/DfqezMxQGy — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

We all know what everyone wanted for #Christmas... I'm worth the wait! #Emmalina pic.twitter.com/Sw3pPO5c07 — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) December 27, 2016

"It will be worth the wait..." - @EmmaWWE

The makeover to #Emmalina premieres soon! #RAW pic.twitter.com/f2kyjeNXmj — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

Don't miss @AJStylesOrg defend the @WWE Championship in a #TripleThreat match against @HEELZiggler & @BaronCorbinWWE TOMORROW NIGHT! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/165aNlWYsO — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

@MsCharlotteWWE Slaying On Raw #RawChicago 👑 pic.twitter.com/in2BYzF7y6 — Kalante Neidhart (@xHartFoundation) December 27, 2016

STROWMAN carries a Christmas Tree with more class than Roman does the US Title. #RAW #RAWChicago pic.twitter.com/DLEZ5VssaH — The Fan's Podcast (@TheFansPodcast) December 27, 2016

OneIndia News