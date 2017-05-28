WWE: Potential Contender For Smackdown Women’s Championship At Money In The Bank

Nwe Delhi, May 28: The Welcoming Committee has been in a dominant position on Smackdown Live, lately. The team comprising of Natalya, Tamina and Carmella emerged victorious in a huge match against the team of Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

Following the match, the issue was raised over who would face Naomi for the women’s championship, next. The Smackdown commissioner, Shane McMahon addressed the issue by letting them compete in another main event match on this upcoming week’s Smackdown.

The match will feature all the five women available on the blue brand roster except the champion, Naomi. The winner of this fatal-5-way match will be given a title match at the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Money in the Bank.

Now, there are quite a few controversies going on with who will be Naomi’s next challenger. The wrestling pundit, Dave Meltzer has clarified all of those stating that this time the WWE creative is sending Natalya into the championship spot.

It means by The Queen of Harts will be the one to come out her hands raised above flowing the contest to start a Natalya vs. Naomi program. It is a quite interesting choice since Carmella was the one to get the shot after pinning the champion, twice.

With that being said, it is quite clear that WWE writers are still not considering Carmella as a championship material, yet. On the other hand, the source had also stated that the creative member is willing to keep Charlotte away from the championship program for a while.

It is a good decision since Charlotte already has four title reigns under her name in such short span of a career. Making her fighting for the championship again on Smackdown would make things much predictable. It’s better to keep her in reserve for big PPVs like Summerslam or Royal Rumble.

Moreover, if anyone deserves a championship opportunity more than anybody it’s Natalya. She’s been with the company for over a decade, now. Being loyal to the creative, she’s been undergone through a lot of jobbing process to the newcomer talents.

It’s time for her to get back something in return. So, giving her with yet another title run would certainly make things interesting. Plus, a lot more interesting options will be available to the creative, for sure.

OneIndia News