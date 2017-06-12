WWE forced to change 'Great Balls of Fire' PPV logo

Bengaluru, June 12: It was in the month of April when the sources suggested that WWE is inserting a brand new PPV in the schedule for the month of June. It will be the third Raw-exclusive event following Wrestlemania. At that time, the return of Bad Blood was also speculated for quite sometimes.

Later, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas came up with the announcement that they will be the host of the event which was named "Great Balls of Fire". The name is quite odd and garnered attention from the pro-wrestling fans around the world.

During the Extreme Rules PPV, WWE revealed a logo for the event and it started a serious backlash over the poster being a non-PG one. It turned out a provocative one, according to the fans. They were already criticising the strange name of the event and added to it was the logo as you can see below.

People actually got paid to think of this #GreatBallsOfFire pic.twitter.com/nKIFDfkgwS — Hairy Wrestling Fan (@hairywrestling) June 5, 2017

Another initial version of the same was intended to retain. However, this time the company suffered a copyright infringement on this one.

The advocate of Jerry Jew Lewis was about to file a lawsuit since there was a similarity with this logo and a song released with the name, Great Balls of Fire in the year 1957. This was revealed by WWE legend Jerry Lawler in a recent episode of Dine with The King.

Apparently, the Hall of Famer was let knew of the matter by a phone call from Joe Barton, the attorney of the singer. Check out the full comments from Jerry, here:

"I got a phone call from Joe a few weeks ago, and Joe also represents Jerry Lee Lewis. And Joe said, 'Hey Jerry, do you happen to know who I would contact at the WWE about copyright infringement?' I go, 'What? What are you talking about?'"

He goes on, "Well, we understand they are doing a pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire and Jerry Lee has that phrase trademarked. He has ever since they recorded the song.”

After these incidents, the head honchos of the company were forced to redesign the logo of the event. As posted on the above graphics, the new and simple logo will be used for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV. The event is going to be hosted on July 9th featuring a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

