WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Results and video highlights

Maryland, June 5: Last night marked the annual Extreme Rules PPV for the year 2017.

It was hosted as a Raw-exclusive PPV containing a fatal-5-way main event that is set to change the course of the new era.

Check out the results from the event held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Neville Vs Austin Aries (Submission match for the Cruiserweight Championship)

The champion retained the Cruiserweight title by forcing Austin Aries to tap out. After a gruelling battle, the reigning champion locked in the Rings of Saturn manoeuvre after which A double was forced to give up.

Bayley Vs Alexa Bliss (Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the Raw women’s championship)

Although Bayley was the first to grab the kendo stick and connect with the Bayley-to-belly suplex, she failed to capitalise. The champion finished off the contest in style by firing back with the stick and hitting with the DDT.

Dean Ambrose Vs The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)

The Miz became a seven-time Intercontinental Champion at Extreme Rules, not by disqualification but getting a clean pin!

He tried to push Ambrose to the referee causing the distraction. This lets him connect with the Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

The Hardy Boyz Vs Sheamus-Cesaro (Raw Tag team Championship, Steel Cage Match)

Raw tag team titles changed hands at Extreme Rules, as expected but not by pinfall. After a back and forth going, Sheamus and Cesaro were the first one to escape the cage and thereby picking up the title for the second time.

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks Vs Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Banks was on the verge to win by locking in the Bank Statement but the count was broken by Noam Dar. Later, Swann connected with the Phoenix Splash off the top rope to let the babyfaces pick up the win.

Fatal-5-way match to determine number one contender for the Universal Championship

Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt formed a momentary alliance to gain the upper hand. Reigns and Rollins neutralised them but Balor stood tall by hitting the Coup De Grace on Reigns.

He was about to get the pinfall but Joe came back to choke out Balor in the Coquina Clutch. Samoa Joe is the new number one contender for the Universal Championship.

